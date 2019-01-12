Everything going to de Chief Judge

Rumsun was a good lawyer; he had nuff clients and he mek nuff money. But he didn’t satisfy so he get Jagdeo to give him a wuk where he didn’t had to do anything but was collecting a fat monthly tax free pay cheque.

He didn’t have no office and no staff. Jagdeo know he didn’t need office or staff because he ain’t had nutten to do. Jagdeo never want any information to come out under he stewardship.

Dat was de main reason he put Rumsun deh. Dem boys hear Jagdeo give Rumsun extra money fuh stay home.

Moses come and upset de apple cart. Dat is how Rumsun go to court fuh challenge de man who part de Red Sea.

De Chief Judge hand down a ruling dat got Rumsun wondering whether he should get vex or whether he should smile.

And all de Chief Judge seh is de govt must provide an office and a staff fuh dat position Rumsun was holding.

Wha dem boys want to know is if dat ruling is a deliberate thing to insult de man or is to create better conditions fuh de next soulja who gon hold de post.

Is not Rumsun alone run to court. Irfaat get about a million criminal charges. He and all run to de court to ask dat same Chief Judge to stop de magistrate from continuing de trial.

Dis is a strange case and a strange development in de judicial system. De Chat-3 is de same thing. He get charge; de magistrate call on him to lead a defence and he too asking de Chief Judge fuh stop de magistrate.

Dem boys want to know since when such things can happen. Dem want to know how a man can get charge, place before a magistrate then in de same breath go to de Chief Judge fuh stop de trial.

Dem boys watching and if anything like dat happen, dem boys plan to test de system. Dem gon stop do de newspaper business and start thiefing.

De first place dem would go is in de Ministry of Finance safe, carry way everything and when dem get charge, go to de Chief Judge and ask she to halt de trial.

Then de thiefing business would continue as normal. And every charge would go to de Chief Judge.

Talk half and see how de political animals trying to change de court system.