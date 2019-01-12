Duo remanded for illegal gun, ammo possession

A construction worker and a carpenter, who both have previous matters in court, were yesterday charged and remanded to prison after being slapped with charges of illegal gun and ammo possession.

Lloyd Sadloo, 37, a construction worker, of 220 First Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara and Seon Bourne, 24, a carpenter of 60 High Street, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who read two charges to them.

The first charge stated that on January 7, 2019 at Vlissingen Road, Georgetown, they had in their possession one .380 pistol when they were not licensed firearm holders at the time.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, the men had in their possession four live rounds of .380 ammunition when they were not licensed firearm holders at the time.

They both denied the allegations after they were read to them in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Bourne was represented by Attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson, who told the court that his client was merely a passenger in the vehicle where the gun and ammunition was found.

Meanwhile, Attorney-at-law George Thomas, who represented Sadloo, argued that his client should be granted bail, citing that he has no pending matters and no conviction.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, stated that on the day in question, police acting on information, went in the vicinity of the 1763 monument, where they observed a white Toyota bearing registration number PWW 5460.

The two defendants were seen sitting in the vehicle and a search was carried out.

During the search, a gun and ammunition were found in the car, under a seat.

Both men were then arrested and later charged.

The Prosecutor went on to tell the court that Sadloo has pending matters in court and Bourne is wanted by the police for two counts of robbery and a simple larceny charge.

The Magistrate after listening to both sides remanded the defendants to prison until February 15.

The Prosecutor made serious objections to bail being granted to the duo defendants citing the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the charges attract.

According to reports, on May 17th, 2016, Sadloo was sentenced to four years in prison by Magistrate Judy Latchman for cannabis possession. He however appealed the matter and was granted bail pending pre-trial liberty.

Sadloo was also previously held for armed robbery, escaping custody, and charged in 2008 with murder.