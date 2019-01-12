BCB names squad for U-15 preparations

The Berbice Cricket Board is forging ahead with preparation for the GCB Under-15 Tournament. The Board has named a 21 man squad after successfully hosting two 50-Overs trial matches, the Berbice Cricket Board as part of its early preparation had also started the 2019 Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 Tournament early as efforts are made to select players based on performances and talents.

The full squad selected to begin training under Coach Leslie Solomon and Manager Lakeram Latchman, are:

a) Rampertab Ramnauth – Port Mourant.

b) Mark Ramhalo – -do-

c) Tuvraj Shaundeo – -do-

d) Avishkar Persaud – Rose Hall Canje

e) Sanjay Algoo – -do-

f) Isaiah Thorne – -do-

g) Devon Sobhai – Tucber Park

h) Kevin Samuels – -do-

i) Tequan Samuels – -do-

j) Satya France – Blairmont Community Centre

k) Altaf Balman – -do-

l) Romeo Deonarine – -do-

m) Thameshwar Mahadeo – Albion Community Centre

n) Damien Cecil – -do-

o) Kumar Deopersaud – -do-

p) Salim Khan – No. 73 Village

q) Budram Lakeram – West Berbice

r) Christopher Deroop – Rose Hall Town

s) Baskar Dhanai – -do-

t) Matthew Pottaya – -do-

u) Reyad Rahaman – -do-