BCB names squad for U-15 preparations

The Berbice Cricket Board is forging ahead with preparation for the GCB Under-15 Tournament. The Board has named a 21 man squad after successfully hosting two 50-Overs trial matches, the Berbice Cricket Board as part of its early preparation had also started the 2019 Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 Tournament early as efforts are made to select players based on performances and talents.
The full squad selected to begin training under Coach Leslie Solomon and Manager Lakeram Latchman, are:
a) Rampertab Ramnauth – Port Mourant.
b) Mark Ramhalo – -do-
c) Tuvraj Shaundeo – -do-
d) Avishkar Persaud – Rose Hall Canje
e) Sanjay Algoo – -do-
f) Isaiah Thorne – -do-
g) Devon Sobhai – Tucber Park
h) Kevin Samuels – -do-
i) Tequan Samuels – -do-
j) Satya France – Blairmont Community Centre
k) Altaf Balman – -do-
l) Romeo Deonarine – -do-
m) Thameshwar Mahadeo – Albion Community Centre
n) Damien Cecil – -do-
o) Kumar Deopersaud – -do-
p) Salim Khan – No. 73 Village
q) Budram Lakeram – West Berbice
r) Christopher Deroop – Rose Hall Town
s) Baskar Dhanai – -do-
t) Matthew Pottaya – -do-
u) Reyad Rahaman – -do-
