2nd day Regional First-Class cricket 120 stand between Chanderpaul & Shepherd, late Paul burst keep Jaguars in Control

By Sean Devers

A marathon century from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, an entertaining 72 from Romario Shepherd and a last session burst from pacer Kemo Paul put Guyana Jaguars in the ascendency against the

Windwards Volcanoes when day two of their fourth round Regional First-Class match ended yesterday at Providence.

Chanderpaul, the 22-year-old son of illustrious former West Indies batsman Dr Shivnarine Chanderpaul, batted for just over nine and a half hours, faced 484 balls and reached boundary 10 times in his second century.

Chanderpaul added 121 with Shepherd who blasted six fours and two sixes from 142 balls and 167 minutes after joining forces when Paul was run out for a duck at 290-6 just before the close on Thursday.

Clinton Pestano weighed in with a cameo 20 with two fours and a six in a 32-run stand with Chanderpaul as Jaguars declared on 454-9.

Pacer Josh Thomas finished with 4-94 and got support from fellow quickie Ray Jordon who took 2-56 for the Volcanoes who stumbled to 99-5 by the close still 355 runs away from Guyana’s score.

The 20 year-old Paul from the Island of Saxcacalli in the Essequibo River, ripped out the first four wickets in an incisive four-over spell which produced figures of 4-24. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul took the other wicket to fall.

The dangerous 37-year-old Devon Smith with 35 First-Class centuries to his name, was the first to go for 17 when Trevon Griffith at second held a good catch to leave the visitors on 38-1.

Roland Cato (14) and Skipper Kirk Edwards (4) fell in similar fashion to leave the Volcanoes on 63-4, while Kaveem Hodge was caught and bowled by Permaul without addition to the score to give the Berbician his 21st wicket, the most in the tournament.

Denis Smith, the nephew of Devon, was on three and with him was Alick Athanaze on 25.

Earlier, Jaguars in sweltering heat, resumed on 307-6 with Chanderpaul on 71 and Shepherd on five and by Lunch the pair had extended their partnership to 118 as their team went into the interval on 403-6.

Shepherd showed his positive intent from the first ball of the day when stroked Shermon Lewis for four and repeated the dose two balls later, while Chanderpaul, who took no risks, looked a bit more positive than he did on day one.

Shepherd who plays for Tucber Park in Berbice cricket, mixed caution with aggression and was not afraid to play his shots as the partnership blossomed.

Chanderpaul stroked Thomas for four before edging him to third man for his second boundary of day before

Shepherd reached his second fifty from 118 balls, 126 minutes with four fours when he hammered left-arm spinner Hodge for four and celebrated with a six in the same over.

Chanderpaul, who hails from the Village of Unity on the East Coast, clipped Lewis off his legs for a couple of runs to reach his second ton after spending close to 20 minutes on 98.

His hundred came up in 469 minutes off 424 balls and included seven fours and followed up his unbeaten 101 he made from six an

d half hours in January last year in Barbados.

By Lunch the Jaguars were in command at 403-6 with 97 runs coming in the first session with Chanderpaul, the rock-solid Everest batsman, scoring 30 of those runs from 130 balls.

After the interval Shepherd carried his score to 72 before he was taken at slip off the hard working Thomas, operating on a flat track, to break the stand with the Jaguars on 411-7.

Pestano counter-attacked and along with the gritty Chanderpaul took the score to 443-8 when Pestano was taken at long-on as Jordon struck before Permaul (3) was removed by Larry Edwards 10 runs later.

Once the Jaguars achieved their second 400 total in two matches the declaration was made 31 minutes before Tea as Chanderpaul carried his runs tally for the season to 275 from 1,114 balls faced.

“I have my own style. It’s four-day cricket you don’t need to go swiping after everything. You just need to take your time and bat sin

ce there is a lot of time. Every game is an opportunity and I just apply myself again, start new and try and get stuck-in and get some runs,” Chanderpaul said after his first ton. Nothing has changed in his approach to batting.

By Tea the Volcanoes were 19 without loss before Paul struck four times in the last session.

Today is the third day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs with Volcanoes with a mountain to climb.

Scores: JAGAURS 454 for nine decl. (Anthony Bramble 168, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 117 not out, Romario Shepherd 72; Josh Thomas 4-94).

VOLCANOES 99 for five (Alick Athanaze 25 not out, Taryck Gabriel 23; Keemo Paul 4-24).