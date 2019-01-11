Young Warriors crowned 2018 Ivan Madray Memorial 100 -Ball Champs

The presence of West Indies Test Star Shimron Hetmyer and a large crowd at the Albion Community Centre Ground inspired Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) to their first major title in years.

The club which was only reformed in late 2018 was playing their third consecutive final after being dormant for a long period. They had lost the final of the Bust

a 40-Overs and Pepsi 50-Overs to Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets before turning the tables in the Ivan Madray Memorial 100-Ball Tournament, winning by 7 wickets.

Play in the day/night match bowled off at 16:30hrs in bright sunshine with Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets batting first after winning the toss. Missing their two most senior players, Clinton Pestano and Royston Crandon, Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets was soon 1 for 2 at the end of the first over; National U-19 players Junior Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson dismissed caught and bowled by left arm spinner Trevlon Stanislaus for ducks.

Veteran Jason Sinclair was then bowled by off spinner Linden Austin while the inform Kevin Sinclair was run out in a mix up with Eon Hooper to leave RHT Gizmos & Gadgets 28-4 in the 6th over. Hooper and skipper Shawn Pereira then added 43 for the 5th wicket before Hooper was brilliantly caught by Linden Austin off medium pacer Suresh Dhanai for 24.

RHT Gizmos & Gadgets eventually limped to 93-6 off their allotment of balls with Pereira unbeaten on 21. Stanislaus ended with 2-20 while Suresh Dhanai, Linden Austin and Ishwar Singh ended with one wicket each.

National U-19 player Alex Algoo got the Young Warriors CC reply off to a flying start when he pulled Keon Sinclair for a boundary before his stumps were sent flying next ball to leave his team for 4-1.

Hetmyer, making his first appearance in Berbice since his Test debut received a warm welcome from the large crowd but survived a loud LBW appeal first ball from the fiery Sinclair. The West Indies batting star was dropped off National offspinner Eon Hooper before settling down to top score with 30 while Ishwar Singh 20, Linden Austin 15 and Seon Hetmyer 15 not out all batted well to guide their team home at 96-3 off 11.5 overs.

Keon Sinclair ended with 2-25 from 3 overs. Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster at the presentation ceremony said the tournament was a fitting tribute to Berbice’ third Test Player and stated that the Board was proud to be associated with paying tribute to a cricket legend of the Ancient County.

Foster stated that the historic final was the 24th to be hosted since his election in February 2018, while over thirty (330) tournaments were started during the same period. Special gratitude was extended to Chandradat Chintamani, nephew of the late Test Player and the Madray family for sponsoring the tournament.

Chintamani in brief remarks congratulated the BCB for organising a remarkable tournament and also announced to loud applause that the sponsorship would be renewed for 2019. Young Warriors CC Captain Suresh Dhani stated that his club was delighted to win the tournament as it would serve as an inspiration to greater success.

Dhanai also heaped praises on the BCB for the outstanding work it was doing in promoting the game. Young Warriors collected $100,000 and the Ivan Madray Memorial trophy while Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets carried home $50 000.00 and the runner-up trophy. Player of the Final, Trevlon Stanislaus also received a financial prize and trophy.