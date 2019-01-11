Supenaam Waterfront Project delays to accommodate $21M extension

Work on the Waterfront project at Supenaam has been delayed due to a variation order that sees its funding extending by $21M.

Senior Engineer at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jermaine Braithwaite, said that the project is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Communities and the Public Infrastructure Ministry. The project is for general improvements to the Supenaam river defences, making provisions for structures, which will include vendors and small businesses.

In addition is the construction of a boat landing. This project will also include the construction of a promenade, decorative railing along the riverbank, landscaping, provisions for a park space to be constructed, and some related auxiliary works.

A boat ramp will also be provided for those traveling between Supenaam and Parika. Drainage works for the area are also included.

Total funding for the project is not $34M as was inaccurately reported, but $143,872,445. Disaggregated, $109,802,444 is being provided by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, while the remaining $34,070,001 is from the Ministry of Communities.

Though a sign onsite mentions that the contribution by the Infrastructure Ministry is $88M, this publication understands that the ministry has had multiple consultations with stakeholders, which led them to conclude that a $21M variation order was necessary for the project.

The funds will be spent on additional work for the extension of the promenade, which will be executed by the primary contractor, Samaroo’s Investment. So far, the contract total for that investor is $115,658,990. The other contractors are Doodnauth Construction and Supplies ($7,097,980), Fyffe Building and Contracting Works ($8,029,182), O&O General Contracting Service ($8,196,266), and Paramlall Goberdhan Contracting ($4,879,700).

Miscellaneous expenditures amount to $1,193,398 for the purchase of equipment to be installed by the various Contractors, including lights, benches, outdoor umbrellas, etc. The disaggregated funds provided by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for each contractor totals at $145,054,516, as opposed to the $143,872,445 allocated by the two ministries.

Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad, said that the promenade was initially meant to be 70m long. It has been extended to about 200m. This $21M will buy steel for railways, material for street lamps, a bigger landing, and other materials.

Concrete drains were extended, as well, toward the construction of a culvert.

The project, according to Samad, was initially slated to end in the beginning of November, 2018. However, it was extended to January 31.

This publication understands that the contractors will not be able to meet that deadline. Hence, Samad’s projection is that the project’s first phase should be completed by March month end. Other expenses to be incurred will include minor works for the completion of the project after March, and the acquisition of land to accommodate the extension.