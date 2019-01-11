RHTY&SC congratulate Crandon on his appointment as CWI Assistant Coach

The Patron, President and Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS has extended congratulations to club member Esuan Crandon on his selection as the Assistant Coach of the West Indies Team.

Crandon is another outstanding product of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation’s Personal Development Programme which seeks to ensure that outstanding youths fulfill their potential leadership skills.

Crandon joined the RHTY&SC in 1998 and was quickly identified as a leader of the future. His leadership of the club’s U-19, Second Division and First Division Teams which were done in calm, dedicated and professional manner resulted in numerous successes on the field of play.

The success story of the club is due to the foundation that Crandon and players the likes of his brother Royston, Assad Fudadin, Renwick Batson, Khemraj Mahadeo, Delbert Hicks and Andre Percival laid for the younger generation to build on.

At the tender age of 20, Crandon was working with youths at the clubs Cricket Academy, conducting practice sessions and serving as a positive role model and mentor to our members.

The Management of the club is confident that Crandon’s calm influence and outstanding coaching skills would serve as one of the main reasons for the restoration of West Indies Cricket. “All of us at the club wish him well and we recommit ourselves to making sure that more outstanding leaders emerge from our membership. The RHTY&SC strongly believes in allowing youths to excel once they show potential matched by dedication, honesty and hard work.

Our 19 year-old Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu is a perfect example as he has taken over the daily operations of the organisation while the Secretary fulfills his duties as President of the Berbice Cricket Board.

Young leaders like Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Shivnarine Ramnarine and Jeremy Sandia are also playing prominent roles in the administration of the club. We wish to reassure Esuan of our love, support and prayers.”

The RHTY&SC also congratulates our members, Assad Fudadin and Clinton Pestano on their performances so far in the CWI Four Day First Class tournament and wish them even more successes for the remainder of the tournament.