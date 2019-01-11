Region Ten CHWs exposed to skills enhancing training

Latest update January 11th, 2019 12:58 AM
Even as national efforts are being employed to improve the delivery of health care, Region Ten has been exploring aggressive tactics to advance its health care services.
She added that enhancing their skills in report writing and compilation is critically, noting that it is the very report submitted by the various health centres and health posts that are used to compile the regional reports which are submitted to the Ministry of Public Health. This, she said, is done to ascertain the performance or status of the region nationally.
With improved report writing, King said that it would certainly reduce several of the flaws and difficulties with the reports submitted.
Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer [REO], Orrin Gordon, stressed the need for the CHWs to continue enhancing and improving their education even as he reminded that they play a critical role within the health sector of Region Ten. He told the eager participants that they should remain cognisant of this fact.
He went on to urge them to seize every possibility of improving themselves, noting that they need to continue increasing their education as it is the only way in ensuring that they remain effective and efficient.
“You have a responsibility to help in delivering health care within the region and it’s important that you do not lose sight of this focus as health care is your sector and you are expected to be the best that you can be.
“However, let me remind you that you must see the need and importance of improving your education. You must see the need and urgency of enhancing your professional outlook as when you see the need, you will take the appropriate steps in taking yourself to another level,” he told the CHWs.
Gordon said that advancing one’s education does not necessarily mean physically attending an institution, but rather further empowering one’s self with knowledge and understanding. “Reading and research is important in advancing one’s education and this is very important as everyone should read a lot so as to keep themselves abreast with what is happening within their own field. As such, you don’t all have to be going off to university at once but remember education is important to your development,” the REO asserted.
I keep reading about the points both sides have in the crisis of the no confidence vote (NCM). Even if both sides have legitimate...
Fuel is the largest contributor to import duties. In 2017, the government collected over $21B in import taxes on...
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic...
