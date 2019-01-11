Police on the lookout for two alleged criminals

Wanted bulletins have been issued by the Guyana Police Force for two individuals, who are said to have committed criminal acts.

It is alleged that Onika Benjamin, of Lot 126 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, unlawfully committed the offence of making a “FALSE DECLARATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF OBT

AINING A GUYANESE PASSPORT” on JANUARY 18, 2018. Benjamin, who is of African descent, sometimes goes by the aliases Unique Angelica Hope and Coretta Latoya Hope. She was born on May 5, 1978.

It is alleged that Gregory Narendra Ramkellawan, of Lot 48 Good Hope, E.C.D., committed the unlawful act of “UNLAWFUL TRADE OF WILDLIFE (BIRD)” on December 8, 2018, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri. Ramkellawan, who is of East Indian Descent, was born on July 5, 1978.

The Police are pleading with members of the public who have any information which may lead to the arrest of these persons, to contact them on telephone numbers 225-3650, 226-1929, 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7065, 226-2603, 225-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 229-2289, 229-3564, 229-2557, 274-0409, 274-1221, 911 or the nearest police station. The GPF has cautioned that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.