Mason found dead at Number 70 Village.

The lifeless body of a 21-year-old mason was found on the Middle Walk Dam at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, yesterday
Dead is Narindradat Bhawan, called “Altaf” or “Mice”, of Lot 54 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village, Berbice. His body was discovered some time around 14:00 hrs.
Reports are that Bhawan resided with his uncle, Mohamed Noordean, a hire car driver of the said address. He reportedly left home at 11:30 hrs yesterday without saying where he was headed.
Noordean told the police that around midday, an unidentifiable male showed up at his residence and told him that he had given Bhawan $5000 to purchase a bottle of alcohol but Bhawan had not returned with the item or the money.
He then told Noordean, “When I see he I go kill he”.
Shortly after, just around 14:00 hrs, a man by the name of “Drunkie” visited his home and informed him that his nephew was lying at the Number 70 Village Middle Walk Dam, motionless. Noordean told the police that he rushed to the location with his car and discovered his nephew on the street lying face down.
He said he immediately picked up his nephew and took him to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body is presently at the Skeldon Mortuary awaiting a post mortem that is expected to be done today.
Meanwhile, Kaieteur News received information from a resident in the area that two men were seen “beating the boy”.

Police are investigating.

