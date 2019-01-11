Lesbian remanded to jail for sexually assaulting 13 year old girl

A woman appeared in court on two charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and was remanded to jail. The acts were reportedly committed since the girl was 10.

Renisha Alexander, 18, of Patrick Dam, Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Albion Magistrate’s Court. She is facing two charges of sexual assault, committed on a 13-year-old girl child.

The case for the prosecution is that between December 24 and December 25, 2018 the accused took the child to a lonely area at Lot 56 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, and sexually assaulted her by fondling her lips, breast and vagina.

On January 2 and January 3, last, she again took the girl from her home and carried her to a lonely area at the New Amsterdam Basketball court when she again engaged in similar sexual acts with the child.

The violation which reportedly began since the child was 10 years old, started after the child began visiting her stepmother at Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, East Canje. Berbice.

The alleged perpetrator is the sister of the child’s stepmother and she would use the opportunity to take advantage of the minor whenever she visits there. It was also reported that the woman is aware that her sister was committing the act but did nothing. The child’s father is reportedly unaware of what took place.

The love affair began to come to light after the child’s mother began to notice her daughter’s behaviour began to change.

The woman started making inquiries but nothing was forthcoming, it was thought that the two were just close friends. The accused however began to become more drastic and demanding and started to exhort control over the child. The child would be missing from home and the like.

Her mother decided to report the matter to the relevant authorities and an investigation was launched. It was then that the child related what took place.

The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested and charged.

The matter has been transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court for the 31st January when it is expected to continue.