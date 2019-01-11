Latest update January 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

The Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Friends of Cricket Under-17 (100) overs and New Building Society second Division 40-over cricket competitions will resume this weekend at several venues.
Muslim Youth Organisation currently lead the points table in the U17 tournament with 95 followed by Georgetown Cricket Club 75, Transport SC and ECO Champs on 69 each, Malteenoes SC and Bel Air Rubis on 38 apiece and Everest CC 20.
Zone A of the New Building Society second division 40-overs is being headed by MYO on 98, ahead of Gandhi Youth Organisation 74, Malteenoes SC 64, DCC 39, University of Guyana 28, Diplomats 21, GNIC 18 and Everest 12.
GCC head Zone B on 76 while Transport SC is in second place on 65, GDF 57, Ace Warriors 27, Police SC 20, Third Class 14 and Sophia 6. This weekend fixtures for the U17 tournament; Saturday at 09:30hrs, DCC versus Everest CC at Queenstown and ECO Champs versus GCC at Bourda. On Sunday, Malteenoes SC will play GCC at Bourda and ECO Champs will take on DCC at Queenstown.
In the New Building Society second division tomorrow from 10:30hrs, Diplomats SC will face UG at Camp Road, Malteenoes SC will host DCC and Sophia CC will play GDF at MYO. On Sunday, GNIC will journey to Everest CC and Ace Warriors will battle Third Class at Camp Road.

Zeelugt SC and Dynasty CC triumph

West Indies Championship 2018/2019 Bramble (168), Chanderpaul (71) 3rd wicket stand of 209 put Jaguars in control Volcanoes

Young Warriors crowned 2018 Ivan Madray Memorial 100 -Ball Champs

RHTY&SC congratulate Crandon on his appointment as CWI Assistant Coach

GCA competitions set to resume this weekend

Fruta Conquerors among 13 teams awaiting fate in 2019 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Draw

