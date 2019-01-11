Fruta Conquerors among 13 teams awaiting fate in 2019 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Draw

Miami, Florida – Guyana Football Federation Elite League Champions Fruta Conquerors is among thirteen (13) teams from around the Caribbean eagerly anticipating the results of the 2019

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Draw today at Concacaf Headquarters in Miami, Florida.

The competition for amateur Caribbean clubs will take place April 5-15 at the Ergilio Hato Stadium and Dr. Antoine Maduro Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao. By virtue of their championship-winning domestic seasons in 2017/18, the following teams qualified for the 2019 CCCS.

Hoppers FC (Antigua & Barbuda), Dakota FC (Aruba), Weymouth Wales (Barbados), SV Real Rincon (Bonaire), Scholars International Sports Club (Cayman Islands), Santiago de Cuba (Cuba), Jong Holland (Curacao), Fruta Conquerors Football (Guyana), Club Sportif Moulien (Guadeloupe), Club Franciscain (Martinique), Platinum Football Club (Saint Lucia), Rams Village Superstars (Saint Kitts & Nevis), SV Robinhood (Suriname).

The 13 teams will be drawn into four groups and upon the completion of round-robin play, the group winners and runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal winners will automatically qualify to the semifinals, and the victorious teams from the semis will participate in the championship final.

The winner of the 2019 Concacaf Caribbean Shield, provided it fulfills the Concacaf Regional Club Licensing criteria, will have the opportunity to face the fourth-place finisher of the 2019 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship in a playoff match to determine the fourth Caribbean representative in the 2019 Scotiabank Concacaf League.

The 2019 CCCS will be the second edition of the tournament after a successful inaugural event in 2018 in which Club Franciscain emerged as champion thanks to a 2-1 victory over Inter Moengotapoe of Suriname in the Final.

The Martinique side then went on to defeat Central FC of Trinidad and Tobago, 2-1, in the playoff match to qualify for the 2018 Scotiabank Concacaf League. Fans can follow all of the action and results from the Draw via Youtube. (Concacaf)