Latest update January 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fruta Conquerors among 13 teams awaiting fate in 2019 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Draw

Jan 11, 2019 Sports 0

This Fruta Conquerors quartet will hope to make an impact from right, Rushawn Ritch, Jermain Junor, Domini Garnett and Eon Alleyne.

Miami, Florida – Guyana Football Federation Elite League Champions Fruta Conquerors is among thirteen (13) teams from around the Caribbean eagerly anticipating the results of the 2019

Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Draw today at Concacaf Headquarters in Miami, Florida.
The competition for amateur Caribbean clubs will take place April 5-15 at the Ergilio Hato Stadium and Dr. Antoine Maduro Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao. By virtue of their championship-winning domestic seasons in 2017/18, the following teams qualified for the 2019 CCCS.
Hoppers FC (Antigua & Barbuda), Dakota FC (Aruba), Weymouth Wales (Barbados), SV Real Rincon (Bonaire), Scholars International Sports Club (Cayman Islands), Santiago de Cuba (Cuba), Jong Holland (Curacao), Fruta Conquerors Football (Guyana), Club Sportif Moulien (Guadeloupe), Club Franciscain (Martinique), Platinum Football Club (Saint Lucia), Rams Village Superstars (Saint Kitts & Nevis), SV Robinhood (Suriname).
The 13 teams will be drawn into four groups and upon the completion of round-robin play, the group winners and runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal winners will automatically qualify to the semifinals, and the victorious teams from the semis will participate in the championship final.
The winner of the 2019 Concacaf Caribbean Shield, provided it fulfills the Concacaf Regional Club Licensing criteria, will have the opportunity to face the fourth-place finisher of the 2019 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship in a playoff match to determine the fourth Caribbean representative in the 2019 Scotiabank Concacaf League.
The 2019 CCCS will be the second edition of the tournament after a successful inaugural event in 2018 in which Club Franciscain emerged as champion thanks to a 2-1 victory over Inter Moengotapoe of Suriname in the Final.
The Martinique side then went on to defeat Central FC of Trinidad and Tobago, 2-1, in the playoff match to qualify for the 2018 Scotiabank Concacaf League. Fans can follow all of the action and results from the Draw via Youtube. (Concacaf)

More in this category

Sports

Zeelugt SC and Dynasty CC triumph

Zeelugt SC and Dynasty CC triumph

Jan 11, 2019

  Zeelugt Sports Club and Dynasty Cricket Club recorded victories when the Dynasty Cricket Club T20 competition commenced on Sunday last on West Demerara. Led by h alf centuries from Vishal...
Read More
West Indies Championship 2018/2019 Bramble (168), Chanderpaul (71) 3rd wicket stand of 209 put Jaguars in control Volcanoes

West Indies Championship 2018/2019 Bramble (168),...

Jan 11, 2019

Young Warriors crowned 2018 Ivan Madray Memorial 100 -Ball Champs

Young Warriors crowned 2018 Ivan Madray Memorial...

Jan 11, 2019

RHTY&SC congratulate Crandon on his appointment as CWI Assistant Coach

RHTY&SC congratulate Crandon on his...

Jan 11, 2019

GCA competitions set to resume this weekend

GCA competitions set to resume this weekend

Jan 11, 2019

Fruta Conquerors among 13 teams awaiting fate in 2019 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Draw

Fruta Conquerors among 13 teams awaiting fate in...

Jan 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Fuel licenses

      Fuel is the largest contributor to import duties. In 2017, the government collected over $21B in import taxes on... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]