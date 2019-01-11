Cuban charged for forging Mexican visa appointment letter

A man who allegedly forged a Mexican visa appointment letter and overstayed his time in Guyana was yesterday remanded to prison for the offences.

Fifty-two-year-old Lazaro Pereira Alanzo, of 81 Robb Street, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs who read three charges to him.

It is alleged that on December 17, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Iyana Harris, a General Clerk at the Ministry of Presidency, Department of Citizenship, a visa appointment confirmation letter, dated January 11, 2019, in favour of himself, purporting to show that same was issued by the Mexican embassy.

It was further alleged that between September 29, 2018 and December 17, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged one visa appointment letter dated January 11, 2019, in favour of himself purporting to show that same was issued by the Mexican embassy.

The last charge stated that between January 1, 2019 and January 8, 2019, at Georgetown, he failed to comply with conditions subject to which a permit was granted permitting him to stay in Guyana from September 29, 2018 and December 31, 2018, he overstayed that said period.

Alanzo, who spoke through an interpreter, denied all the charges after they were read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor Adoni Inniss made serious objections to bail being granted to the defendant citing the prevalence of the offence and the fact that he is not a Guyanese.

Inniss went on to tell the court that if bail is granted to Alanzo he would not return to court for the trial.

According to information, Alanzo came to Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), and was granted one month stay in the country.

During his one month stay he applied and was granted an extension up to December 31, 2018.

It was during that period that Alanzo applied to the Mexican embassy for a visa, however his request for a Mexican visa was denied.

Days after receiving the letter, Alanzo went into the Ministry of Presidency, Department of Citizen for an interview and it was discovered that the confirmation appointment letter that was issued to the Ministry did not originate from the Mexican embassy in Guyana.

As a result, the police were contacted, an investigation was carried out, and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Alanzo when given a chance to address the court stated, “I was tricked by the person who filled out the application.”

Magistrate Isaacs after listening to both sides remanded Alanzo to prison.

The father of two was instructed to make his next court appearance on January 14 for report.