Big Boss Trucking Service supports Wiltshire dominoes

Big Boss Trucking Service of Providence, East Bank Demerara has supported the Mark Wiltshire Birth Anniversary dominoes tournament which is set to start on Sunday

at Turning Point.

The tournament will attract some of the top teams locally and Organiser Mark Wiltshire is calling on teams that have not yet registered to do so soonest since no late entries will be accepted.

He expressed gratitude to the entity for their support while Lyall Gittens, a representative of the company, who presented the cheque to Wiltshire at Orange Walk, Bourda, said they are happy to be given an opportunity not only to be a sponsor but to also field a team in the competition. Gittens noted that dominoes has gained much popularity recently and lauded Wiltshire for his commitment.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000. The runner-up will pocket a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.

The MVP in the final will take home $10,000 while the best female player in the tournament will pocket $10,000. Action gets underway at 14:00hrs. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665 5855 for registration.