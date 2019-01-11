Archibald and Baird highlight AAG Development Meet

The Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) yesterday released their 2019 calendar of events, a day after their first Developmental Meet which was held at the Guyana Defence Force

(GDF) ground.

All the races of this event are odd distances. For instance, the track events were as follows, 60m, 150m, 300, 600m, 1000m and 2000m. However, the field events are unaltered. In the Open category, Emmanuel Archibald of University of Guyana (UG) copped a sprint double in the 150m and 300m races to go along with his win in the long jump while National Javelin record holder Leslain Baird surprisingly was the fastest across the 60m dash while expectedly dominating the javelin throw.

Archibald, who has benefited from an Athletic scholarship at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus, ran an impressive time of 15.60 seconds in the 150m ahead of Davin Fraser (16.30) of Police Progressive Sports Club (PPYC) and Michael James (16.69) of GDF.

In the 300m, Archibald (35.30 seconds) finished ahead of the ever improving Elton Bollers of New Amsterdam United (NAU) by seven hundredths of a second while Akeem Stewart of GDF was third in 36.32 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the 60m, GDF’s Baird who ran 6.89 seconds, finished ahead of seasoned sprinters Tevin Garraway (UG) who ran 6.91 seconds and Owen Adonis (UG) third in 7.04 seconds.

In the field events, Baird won the javelin throw with an impressive distance of 67.13m while Archibald won his favoured long jump event after leaping a distance of 7.82m. The under-18 age group saw some impressive performances from Kenisha Phillips of Running Braves Athletics Club (RBAC) who ran away with the 150m and 300m girls’ sprint double while Loneil Marks of Hopetown Flames Athletics Club ran a blistering time of 35.30 seconds to win the boys’ 300m dash.

The Developmental Meets are used to evaluate the AAG’s athletes’ level of competitiveness heading into the new season. The second Meet of this nature is slated for January 26th at the Enmore Community Centre ground.