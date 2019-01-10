YWCC gives back to residents of Cumberland

In a fine gesture, The Cumberland, East Canje based Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) donated 10 dry goods food hampers to senior members and former employees of Guysuco, Rose Hall Estate. This was made possible through one of the most senior members of the club, Ishwar Singh, brother of former West Indies Under-19 and Senior National Cricketer, Gajanand Singh.

At a simple ceremony held recently, Sahadeo Singh, father of Ishwar Singh said that his son felt for the people around the East Canje area who were all affected by the closure of Guysuco, Rose Hall Estate. He added that as far as he can remember, he knows the entire community depends on the Sugar Estate and it is painful to see the hardship residents are going through. Singh also observed that many young boys and girls are dropping out of school because of severe poverty and promised that his son and the recently resuscitated cricket club will play their part in assisting the needy.

The Young Warriors Cricket Club which was recently resuscitated has already played in three first division finals in three attempts, losing to Rose Hall Town twice before capturing the Ivan Madray Memorial 100 balls last weekend against the same opponent. Recent West Indies batting sensation and IPL bound Shimron Hetmyer is a product of the club. The IPL is the largest and most lucrative T20 tournament globally and Hetmyer has pocketed US$588,000. He is the first Berbician that will play IPL cricket.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Brian Henry thanked Ishwar Singh, owner of GuyBiz Establishment of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice for his fine gesture and the cricket club for organising the event. He also mentioned that the club has over the years, helped many persons and charitable organizations in the area and give many youths an opportunity in cricket that changed their lives forever.