Truck driver charged with causing death of motorcyclist

A truck driver who allegedly reversed out of his yard on September 21, last, and struck and killed a passing motorcyclist on the public road, was yesterday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mohandass Meenkum called “Marvin”, 36, of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of reversing motor canter GWW 1831 onto the Betsy Ground Public Road on Friday 21st September, 2018, resulting in the death of Rajendranauth Haralsingh, called “Jerry” 52, of Lot 28 Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice.

Prosecutor Inspector Althea Solomon told the court that on the day in question, Meenkum did not observe the Five C’s, and did not take due care and consideration when he reversed his canter in a manner dangerous to the public on the Betsy Ground public road. As such, he crashed into Haralsingh, a Guysuco Field Superintendent, who was passing at the time on his motorcycle.

Haralsingh, a father of two, attached to the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the Rose Hall Estate, was reportedly on his way home around 12:30 hrs on motorcycle CF 1615 when he was struck.

Meenkum was represented by attorney-at-law Ramesh Rajkumar. Rajkumar told the court that the offence is a bailable one. He stated that his client was on $100,000 station bail and should be released on a similar amount. However, Prosecutor Solomon in objecting told the court that when the accused was released on station bail, he was only a suspect. She said that he is now the accused, and as such, she asked that the accused be placed on substantial bail.

The Magistrate subsequently placed Meenkum on $500,000 bail and adjourned the matter to January 23.

Haralsingh had reportedly just finished supervising workers in the backdam and was heading home when he was struck by the Canter. He was hurled to the opposite side of the road. He was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple injuries.