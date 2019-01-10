Suspect held in murder of destitute

Latest update January 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police have detained a suspect in connection with the murder of a destitute whose body was found in an abandoned Enterprise, East Coast Demerara house last Monday.
A release stated that a post mortem examination conducted on Prietam Manickram, 42, of Jagan Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, revealed that he died from manual strangulation.
Manickram’s body was discovered at around 13:40 hrs by a relative.
