Sky Plus Mega Sprint Classic Massapequa Dr and Mahaica Star the outstanding performers

Massapequa Dr returned to winning ways by taking the feature J and Lower event when the Nand Persaud Group of Companies held its One day Mega Sprint Classic

Horserace meet at its Number 36, Macedonia, Corentyne, Berbice facilities.

The event, which was organised by its Sky Plus Promotion Group, saw Massapequa Dr burning up the track to land the first prize of $180,000 and trophy from Plane Land, Red Region and Touch the Cash.

Mahaica Star was the star performer in the event for 3 year old horses as it showed speed in racing away with the $200,000 winners’ money and trophy from Awesome Banner, Caribbean Boy and Perfection.

The K and lower showdown saw Uprising racing past Miss Anjale to take the top spot as The Rock and Secret Flyer occupied third and fourth.

The L class event for Colts and Geldings was won by Quarter Pharaoh with Uprising, Irish Boy and Byron the others that places. The winning take was $100,000 and trophy.

Touch the Cash touched down ahead of the field in the L class race for mares and fillies to take the $100,000 and trophy from Gold Again and Perfect Return.

He is in Control took control of the L class non earners race from Perfection, Royal Progression, and Rosie.

There was also a race for horses classified as Cow Horses which was very entertaining.

The Champion jockey, trainer and stable were rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies is among the premiere horseracing entities in the country and boost a full package that includes racing track, promotional group, race horses, and stables and feed and other supplies for the horses.

The coordinator was Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud.