Regional Chairman steps in to assist basketballers in Region Ten

As a number of organisations, institutions, companies and individuals have made several promises to lend support to advancing sports n Guyana, one individual has committed to continue building on the very impressive track record that he has already built in the mining town of Linden. Regional Chairman Renis Morian who is known for a number of community oriented and sporting projects, has come to the rescue of basketballers in Linden. Recently the basketball backboard at the MSC ground was completely destroyed, thus resulting in their being no possibility of games until a new board is secured.

However, while the basketball fraternity in Linden was busy and desperately seeking help, RC Morian took a tour of the basketball facility where he made a commitment to secure the backboard for the players. The board, which according to basketball officials will cost some $375,000, is expected to be secured within the next two weeks.

Chairman Morian said that he is a passionate supporter of not only youth development but sports and has reaffirmed his commitment to continue lending support as he said that this will foster greater community development. “Ensuring that our youths remain on the positive track requires greater participation of everyone and that is why we at the Regional Democratic Council are fully committed and dedicated in assisting the youths wherever and whenever we can. The basketballers in Linden need the board so as to continue playing the sport and as the Regional Chairman I am giving my commitment that I will continue to support the youths of this region,” he declared.

The Regional Chairman noted that sports will continue to remain one of the vehicles of growth for the residents of Linden. He stressed that like in previous years the RDC will collaborate and assist several groups and organisations as sports will continue to remain a top priority. “We have recognised the importance that sports plays within our society and that is why we will continue to lend valuable support and assistance as each year we are discovering more and more youths with unbelievable talent and skills and as part of our role in nurturing them we will give all the support required,” the RC said.

He however expressed disappointment over the damaging of the backboard, pointing out that it wasn’t done by the players but rather by persons who were on the ground recently where a concert was held. “Recently there was a concert and apparently some of the persons who were here destroyed the board. My office will get a brand new one and put measures in place to ensure that there isn’t a repeat of what happened,” he assured.

He said that in an effort tofurther demonstrate his region’s commitment and dedication to sports and sports development they have included some major projects as part of their 2019 budget so as to ensure that every single sector of the Region Ten community benefits in some way or the other. “Linden is a community known for its togetherness and invaluable support that is why whenever we have anything here whether its sports, cultural activity or community oriented, the support is always overwhelming because residents recognises that everything that we are involved in, we will support it to the fullest,” he declared.

RC Morian thanked the basketball community for what he said is their continued dominance of basketball and for ensuring that basketball remains alive and well in Region Ten. “A number of youths are getting into the sport and this is possible because those who have been involved are making ways for the youths to get involved and I am forever grateful for that as you can recognise that we have an active basketball community, thus ensuring that residents appetite can be satisfied with a number of programmes and competitions, so we at the RDC level remains proud and pleased,” he added. He said that there are a number of added things that would be done for the basketball community, declaring that basketball isn’t the only sport that would be greatly assisted by the RDC Region Ten in 2019.