Political parties agree to ‘ease poisoning of the atmosphere’

Latest update January 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
APNU+AFC (A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change) and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) have agreed to ease the “poisoning of the atmosphere” with reckless statements.
This was related to the media fraternity yesterday by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference at his Church Street, Georgetown office.
Jagdeo said that during his engagement with President David Granger, it was Vice President and Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge, who mentioned that the PPP needs to tone down its rhetoric as it relates to the government and its refusal to accept defeat.
“(But) I had to point out that it was some of his (Granger’s) people who have been making reckless statements,” the Opposition Leader said.
Jagdeo said he had to remind the President that it was individuals such as Attorney General, Basil Williams, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan and Executive Member of the People’s National’s Congress (PNC), Aubrey Norton, who have been spewing remarks that the PPP has five other moles in the Government. He reminded, too, that these persons have also been saying that the PPP bribed former AFC Member Charrandass Persaud so that he could support the Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion.
The former Head of State said, “And they have started that vile campaign again that we killed 400 African Guyanese…(But) the President made it clear, he speaks for the six parties that he will ensure allegations are not made without evidence and we were pleased with that. We will hold him to his word on that issue.”
Overall, Jagdeo said that he had a “good” first meeting with the President. He said, too, that beyond the issues surrounding the motion, the PPP still wants to keep its mind open to talks about how Guyana would be managed in the future and what sort of governance arrangements it can work on that will see all stakeholders involved.
“We want to see our country move forward,” the Opposition Leader concluded.
