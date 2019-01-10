Pele Football Club AGM set for Jan. 17

The Annual General Meeting of the Pele Football Club (PFC) is set for Thursday January 17 next at the Carifesta Sports Complex, Carifesta Avenue, commencing at 18:00hrs.

Topping the list of agenda items would be the election of office bearers for the next two years. There would also be the secretary and treasurer reports. Current President Allister Parris is expected to run again.

Other executive members are Alexander Best (First VP), Dirk Exeter (Second VP), Chris Barnwell (Third VP), Ustas Hardcourt (Treasurer) and Paul Blackman (Secretary).