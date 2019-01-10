New Bartica FA President Alden Marslowe committed to bringing back standards

Like some of the other Member Associations (MAs) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the Bartica Football Association (BFA) has had its full share of challenges from an administrative perspective which would have resulted in the game suffering in a huge way on the field of play.

Ever since the Carlos Prowell led BFA left the scene some years ago, the game in Bartica has been stuttering to find its feet again but thankfully, that has been changed for the better with the election of Alden Marslowe as President in December 2018.

Marslowe, who took over as Regional Information Officer of Region 7 in October last year, has stated that this new executive, which has 12-members, would be working as a cohesive unit to ensure that the game reclaims the passion that once was synonymous with the game in Bartica.

Marslowe informed Kaieteur Sport that the Executive and General Council have already met and a meeting has now been set that would attract players (male & female), club executives, coaches, referees and interested persons tomorrow from 17:00hrs at the Bartica Secondary School Auditorium.

A total of seven (7) clubs are affiliated to the BFA and two new clubs have applied for membership.

The new president also disclosed that they have put together a programme of activities for this year which include: clubs registration during this month, senior league, Mash competition, Regatta competition, Female competition as well as Under-13, 15, 17, 20 and Schools competitions.

The continuation of the Academy Training Centre is also priority for the BFA which would also be looking at playing an end of year tournament. Futsal and Beach competitions are also on the association’s radar.

Quizzed on the availability of the Bartica Community Centre Ground which has been undergoing a full redo by the Town Council, Marslowe informed that the works are not complete but would have been given assurances that it would be completed by Easter of this year.

“In the meanwhile we have permission to use the Bartica Secondary School and Agatash grounds. We are in the process of drafting letters to corporate Bartica and also to the bigger corporations for sponsorship of our programme. We hope to close the year with our first magazine publication, highlighting the achievements for the year and some plans for the following year.”

Full BFA executive: President – Alden Marslowe, First Vice President – Elwes Jones, Second Vice President – Kenneth Edwards, Third Vice President – Carmel Williams, Secretary – Arita Embleton, Treasurer – Kwesi Jacobs, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Michelle Jeffrey. Committee Members: Curtis Joseph, Terrence Williams, Sherwin DaSilva, Vince Hopkinson and Randy Adams.