National Psychiatric Hospital saw major developments in 2018 ─ reduction in malnourished patients – Administrator

The National Psychiatric Hospital located at Fort Canje, Berbice, Region Six underwent many upgrades for the year 2018. The hospital also saw major developments,

which positively impacted the lives of patients within the health institute.

A nutritionist was employed at the institution in 2018. This contributed to better meal plans and nutritious meals being prepared for patients at the institution. At the beginning of 2018, there were 25 patients suffering from malnutrition. That number has since been reduced to 12, according to a review done at the end of 2018.

According to the Hospital’s Administrator, Luan Sulker, the nutritionist recommends the food and supplements needed for the patients. The employment of the nutritionist can be considered a major development for the health institute, Sulker says.

The administrator further highlighted other areas of improvement including the implementation of a switchboard at the health facility. According to her, the hospital was out of a switchboard for more than three years.

Meanwhile, several abandoned buildings in the compound were demolished giving way to a much-improved environment and removal of the stigma attached to the hospital with regards to it being ‘condemned’.

According to Sulker, a contractor was engaged to clear the bushes and drains on a regular basis, maintaining the appearance of the facility’s compound to the public.

The administrator said, “when one hears of the Psychiatric or Mental Hospital, it appears to them as a very scary place or one that is not well kept. So, we are trying our best to get rid of the stigma attached to the hospital.”

For 2019, the Regional Health Department has several things planned for the further improvement of services at the mental institute; among them are plans to resuscitate the playfield located in the compound.

“It is one from which many of Berbice’s top cricketers emerged. There are plans to start a poultry farm as a form of therapy for the patients. The hospital has a population of 180 patients,” the administrator noted.