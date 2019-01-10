Kennard Memorial Turf Club Phagwah Horserace Meet planned for Sunday March 24th

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club has announced plans to stage their annual Phagwah Horserace Meet on Sunday 24th March.

Six races are on the cards with over 3M in cash, trophies and other incentives at stake.

The feature event is for horses classified G1 and lower over 7Furlongs for a winner’s money of $300,000.

The three years old Guyana bred event will see the winner taking home $240,000 and trophy in the 6 furlong event.

The JK class 7 Furlongs race has a pole position taking of $180,000 and trophy.

The race for the L class Open animals carries a winning purse of $140,000 over 5 Furlongs.

There is a race for L class non winners which will see the winner getting a $120,000 and trophy over 5 furlongs.

There is also an event for L class non earners which will see animals racing for a top purse of $100,000 and trophy over 5 furlongs.

The Champion Jockey and Runner up Jockeys, Trainer and stables will all receive accolades compliment of Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

Interested persons can make contact with Contact can be made with Niketa Ross 662-4668, Justice Kennard 623-7609 or any member of the KMTC executives for more information.