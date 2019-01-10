Govt. agrees to speedy hearing on No-Confidence Motion – Jagdeo

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the Government is on board with calling on the courts to hear the legal challenge against its No-Confidence Motion in an expeditious manner.

Jagdeo make this known during a press conference that was held yesterday at his Church Street Office.

There, Jagdeo said that his engagement with President David Granger yesterday morning saw the discussion of this matter. He said that the Head of State was asked to say if he would withdraw the legal action considering the fact that the legislature noted not once, but twice, that the motion was successfully passed.

Jagdeo said that Granger made it clear that the legal remedy would still be pursued. In light of this, Jagdeo said he reminded the Head of State that the court case could be dragged out for more than a year. As such, the courts must be asked to hear the issue expeditiously.

The Opposition Leader said, “We don’t support it (the legal challenge against the motion by the Government) but that is a reality…so we then said, ‘Why not approach the court to hear these matters continuously as provided for by our laws relating to elections petition’.”

He continued, “It was pointed out in the meeting by several people from our side that even in routine matters, lawyers approach the judges for expeditious hearing…so why not do that? Both sides approach the court for an expeditious hearing on the matter…And we said that the courts must pay heed to this…so I think that is going to be reflected in the joint statement…”

The former Head of State added, “So that is one thing I think we agreed on, that some approach could be made to the court jointly or through a public statement to have this matter expeditiously determined, since the government has insisted that it is going to pursue this remedy…”

Jagdeo said, too, that the urgency of this matter must dawn on the court, and this time around, it will see that there is support from both sides on this particular issue.