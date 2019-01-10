E’bo shop owner accused of Toshao’s death

Alecino Benjamin, a shop owner and resident of Lima, Essequibo Coast, was yesterday arraigned before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown

Magistrates’ Courts for the criminal offence of murder.

Benjamin was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on January 1, 2019 at Kurutuku, Cuyuni River, he murdered Solomon Lewis, a Toshao.

The 27-year-old shop owner was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd. The attorney informed the court that Benjamin has no previous charges or convictions.

According to Todd, the now dead man and his son would have attacked Benjamin causing him to receive injuries, and it was during this occurrence that Lewis died, while the accused was defending himself.

Todd said that his client ran away from the scene. However, he was still pursued by others although Lewis lay on the ground with injuries.

The attorney went on to say that his client went into hiding and when he felt safe, he immediately went to the police to make a report, and it was then that he learnt of Lewis’s demise. He went on to say that the police are aware that Benjamin had to be medically examined, as he received a visible wound to the head.

“He cooperated then with the police, and is still open to such,” Todd stated.

Police facts presented by prosecutor Gordon Mansfield indicated that on the day in question about 03:30hrs Benjamin and Lewis had a heated argument over Benjamin assaulting Lewis’s daughter.

As a result, Benjamin armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Lewis a chop to the neck, which caused injuries and subsequently the death of the victim. Benjamin then fled the scene. The police by diligent work were able to later arrest the accused.

Benjamin was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on January 28, 2019.