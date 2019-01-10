CPA, Family Court collaborate on over 100 cases in 2018

The Child Protection Agency, (CPA) has been providing service to the judiciary – particularly the Family Court division – on at least 100 matters.

In its 2018 year-end review, the CPA outlined the types of services, which were provided in a number of cases.

There were 67 in local child custody battles and six international custody battles.

During the period, the CPA dealt with 20 cases for securing protection order for children and 14 other cases of a similar nature, which are in process. Additionally, the CPA reported that 341 utilised the child-friendly space of the Court, of which the agency provides support.

Since its establishment in 2016, the infrastructure to accommodate the Family Court Division was completed under the previous administra

tion with a view of addressing the need of Guyanese families suffering from societal demoralisation.

The Family Court Division has been outfitted with a Childcare and Protection Officer and other personnel who can assist persons with walk-in procedures and a childcare room and staff.

The court has a full complement of staff, a Registry, and is operated under selected Judges.

In addition to its work with the Family Court, the CPA has facilitated individual family conferences for the prevention of separation of children from their biological family – keeping children from alternative/out-of-home care.

According to information provided by the Agency, family conferencing is a form of mediation with the family in the children’s best interest and welfare.

“This is in keeping with our policy of deinstitutionalization of children and keeping out-of-home care to a minimum. By the end of October 2018, approximately 40 such conferences were held and 45 children benefitted,” the CPA said.