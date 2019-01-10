Latest update January 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Granger tells Jagdeo… Constitution makes no mention of caretaker Govt.

After waiting for 18 days, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo was finally able to meet with President, David Granger yesterday to discuss several matters, one of which included the Government being in caretaker mode.
During a press conference at his Church Street Office yesterday, Jagdeo said that Granger told him in no uncertain terms that the concept of a caretaker government is nowhere in the Constitution.
Jagdeo said he reminded the President that Articles 106 and 107 of the Constitution speak about the resignation of the Government after the passage of the No-Confidence Motion. With this in mind, the Opposition is of the view that the Government is now reduced to a caretaker position.
The Opposition Leader said, too, that he reminded the President that the same argument was made by the APNU+AFC coalition when it brought the same motion in 2014 against the PPP.
But the President did not budge. Nevertheless, Jagdeo said that the Opposition maintains its position on this matter.

