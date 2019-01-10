Granger tells Jagdeo… Constitution makes no mention of caretaker Govt.

Latest update January 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
After waiting for 18 days, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo was finally able to meet with President, David Granger yesterday to discuss several matters, one of which included the Government being in caretaker mode.
During a press conference at his Church Street Office yesterday, Jagdeo said that Granger told him in no uncertain terms that the concept of a caretaker government is nowhere in the Constitution.
Jagdeo said he reminded the President that Articles 106 and 107 of the Constitution speak about the resignation of the Government after the passage of the No-Confidence Motion. With this in mind, the Opposition is of the view that the Government is now reduced to a caretaker position.
The Opposition Leader said, too, that he reminded the President that the same argument was made by the APNU+AFC coalition when it brought the same motion in 2014 against the PPP.
But the President did not budge. Nevertheless, Jagdeo said that the Opposition maintains its position on this matter.
Jan 10, 2019The Kennard Memorial Turf Club has announced plans to stage their annual Phagwah Horserace Meet on Sunday 24th March. Six races are on the cards with over 3M in cash, trophies and other...
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
One of the explanations from the leadership of the PNC, AFC – and certain people – about the government’s... more
Hundreds of Guyanese, mainly young persons, were reported to have flocked to the MovieTowne entertainment complex, applying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]