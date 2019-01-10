Charranrass start nuff confusion

Guyana got to be a land of confusion. People does seh one thing and got people following dem. Then dem does change dem mind and de people does get confused.

Charranrass is de man who start de confusion. He stand up in parliament and when dem was debating de budget, he put a cussing pon Jagdeo. De whole opposition was vex wid him.

Dem boys seh two weeks barely pass and de man tun round and hug up Jagdeo. People get confused. Dem want to know if was de same man who was cussing de opposition.

Dat was only de start of de confusion. Jagdeo holler dat Soulja Bai got to resign. De words barely come out he mouth when everybody, including people who seh dat dem don’t follow politics, seh deh agree. In fact, dem was de ones who holler de loudest dat Soulja Bai must resign.

Dem start to talk bout caretaker government and Jagdeo do de same. Jagdeo follow all who talk bout caretaker government. Bright and early Wednesday, he and Soulja Bai had a meeting. He carry de same caretaker government talk to Soulja Bai.

By de time de meeting done, he agree dat dem ain’t got nutten like a caretaker government. Before he keep he mouth shut, he tell people how dem don’t have no such thing as caretaker government. People confuse. Dem want know wha happen to de resignation. Jagdeo agree dat Soulja Bai and ee government don’t have to resign.

De situation in parliament causing anodda confusion. People talking but dual citizenship. Dat mean dat if you is a citizen fuh two countries, you can’t sit as an MP.

Fuh years people ignore dis and who got two passport and who ain’t got, never care. Dem sit and dem vote. Now Charranrass sit and vote and de people carrying him to court.

Now everybody who got dual citizenship confused. One minute dem was voting good, good. Now people telling dem they can go to jail if dem only vote in parliament.

Dat is real confusion. Is like a child accustom to nurse ee mudda and then one day de mudda slap him to stop.

Talk half and wait, because more confusion coming.