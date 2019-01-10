Latest update January 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Bandit nabbed after robbing Massy Industries truck

Two robbers on a motorcycle snatched $70,000 from a Massay Industries Distribution truck after holding the driver at gunpoint at around 13:30 hrs yesterday.
However, the pillion rider was nabbed shortly after and was taken into custody. The incident is said to have occurred in a section of East Ruimveldt.
Kaieteur News understands that the driver was distributing items in the area when two men on a motorcycle held him at gunpoint and relieved him of the cash.
There are reports that while they were fleeing, the driver rammed into the motorcycle. The pillion rider was then apprehended while his accomplice fled.
The suspect was taken to the East Ruimveldt Outpost, but sources said that he refused to give a statement after his attorney arrived.

