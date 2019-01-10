Archery Guyana moves closer to Olympic qualifier with Wayne DeAbreu

Wayne Gerald DeAbreu, who was born in Guyana and currently residing in Canada, has recently joined Archery Guyana. He started shooting in 2010 and is currently

ranked as No. 17 in the Province of Ontario Canada and No. 21 in Canada.

His Official stats are as follows: Ontario ranking (17) DeAbreu Wayne – M, ON Ranking Total 3057.84 Total Points 2017; Canadian ranking (21) DeAbreu Wayne – M, ON Ranking Total 3018.00 Total Points.

He’s well on his way to qualifying for the 2020 Olympics representing the Golden Arrow Head.

DeAbreu had a fascination for the sport of Archery as a child when his parents presented him with a small indigenous bare bow and 3 arrows. He still has this set now as a display in his house. However, it was not until he was in his late thirties Wayne was gifted a traditional bow for Christmas and he just loved it. This gift provided the impetus for his renewed interest in the sport and the rest is history.

In time, Guyana’s Wayne DeAbreu became one of the top traditional shooters in his Ontario. He however wanted more. He felt then that the traditional archery world was a great start but it was time to evolve. He then upgraded to a Hoyt recurve bow (the eclipse) which then put him in a new category of competition, the Olympic Recurve shooting. This fueled his desire to progress to greater heights, as he realized how natural instincts combined with technology made for greater consistency and accuracy.

He invested heavily in the sport even remodeling his house to facilitate indoor practice and in time, he progressed to be in the top 3 best in Ontario and in his final year with the bare bow he set the Canadian bare bow record at 70m.

The following year Wayne transferred to the Olympic recurve with a very aggressive goal of making it to the Olympics. His aggression and disciplined in researching and retooling himself to becoming a great archer began to pay dividends as he began to rise in the rankings in Ontario and the State of Canada. This achievement is remarkable considering that he entered the sport relatively late whilst all the programmes and resources were aimed and designed for a younger Archer. Archery Guyana stands to benefit from Wayne’s tremendous experience as we move forward in developing our programme locally, the organisation informed.

Archery Guyana is enthused at the prospect of Guyana qualifying in the near future for the 2020 Olympics and stands behind Wayne as he seeks to fulfil not only his personal dream but Guyana’s.