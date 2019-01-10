Lusignan Golf Club starts 2019 programme on Saturday

This year the Lusignan Golf Club will start their activities for 2019 with a warm-up President’s Cup tournament set for Saturday. Tee-off time is 12:30 p.m.

The President’s Cup will be played in the Flights Format, with prizes for 1stto 3rd in each flight, Longest Drive and Nearest The Pin. The ladies will be absorbed in the three flights. The intention, however, is to maintain a separate ladies flight this year.

It is expected that many members will use this opportunity to hone their skills in preparation for the jam-packed list of tournaments the LGC envisages for this year, sometimes back-to-back Saturdays and Sundays.

One big launch for this year would be the Ansa McAl/Suzuki tournament set for January 19th. Details are scheduled to be released soon on this and several other events.

This promises to be a very exciting year of golfing activity, and the general public is welcome to visit and enjoy the ambience and activity during the tournaments.