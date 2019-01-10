Lusignan Golf Club starts 2019 programme on Saturday

Latest update January 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
This year the Lusignan Golf Club will start their activities for 2019 with a warm-up President’s Cup tournament set for Saturday. Tee-off time is 12:30 p.m.
The President’s Cup will be played in the Flights Format, with prizes for 1stto 3rd in each flight, Longest Drive and Nearest The Pin. The ladies will be absorbed in the three flights. The intention, however, is to maintain a separate ladies flight this year.
It is expected that many members will use this opportunity to hone their skills in preparation for the jam-packed list of tournaments the LGC envisages for this year, sometimes back-to-back Saturdays and Sundays.
One big launch for this year would be the Ansa McAl/Suzuki tournament set for January 19th. Details are scheduled to be released soon on this and several other events.
This promises to be a very exciting year of golfing activity, and the general public is welcome to visit and enjoy the ambience and activity during the tournaments.
Jan 10, 2019The Kennard Memorial Turf Club has announced plans to stage their annual Phagwah Horserace Meet on Sunday 24th March. Six races are on the cards with over 3M in cash, trophies and other...
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
One of the explanations from the leadership of the PNC, AFC – and certain people – about the government’s... more
Hundreds of Guyanese, mainly young persons, were reported to have flocked to the MovieTowne entertainment complex, applying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The English-speaking Caribbean has just emerged from a season manifesting the spirit, intrinsic... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]