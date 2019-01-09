Trophy Stall backs Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Latest update January 9th, 2019 12:58 AM

Mark Wiltshire accepts the trophy from Anisa Garnett.

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire for the staging of his birth anniversary competition which is set to commence on January 13th at Turning Point Sports bar.
Trophy Stall Representative Anisa Garnett handed over the first place trophy and nine medals to Wiltshire at their Bourda Market location yesterday. Garnett lauded Wiltshire for his

commitment to the sport, adding that they are happy to be associated with the tournament. She wished the teams well and said they are looking forward to a successful and exciting competition. Wiltshire thanked the entity for the support and stated that the tournament is open to teams throughout Guyana.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and apart from the trophy and medals, the winning team will take home $175,000. The runner-up will pocket a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.
The MVP in the final will take home $10,000, while the best female player in the tournament will pocket $10,000. Action gets underway at 14:00hrs. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855 for registration.

