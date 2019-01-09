“The devil used me to steal”, thief tells magistrate

Richie Persaud should be thanking God he was only fined after admitting to a break and enter charge which he claimed he committed because he was under the infl

uence of alcohol and was used by the devil.

“I was drunk your honour; is the devil used me.”

Persaud made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It was alleged that on January 5, 2019 at Macari Landing, Mazaruni River, Persaud broke and entered the dwelling house of Marlon Andrews and stole a quantity of cigarettes and rum totalling to $100,000.

Persaud told the court that he is 50 years of age and resides in New Amsterdam, Berbice. He further stated that he works as a miner.

When asked as to explain why he stole the articles, Persaud responded, “I was trying to get passage to go home.”

Facts of the charge presented by police prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, stated that the defendant and the victim are known to each other. On the day in question, Andrews secured his shop and left to spend Christmas at Bartica.

He later received information about what transpired and as a result a report was made to the Bartica Police Station. Persaud was contacted by the police, cautioned, and told of the allegation.

He then took the police to an area in Macari where the articles mentioned in the charge were recovered. Persaud was later taken into custody and was charged.

Before sentence was passed the accused told the court, “I know I was wrong so I told them I did it. I didn’t give the police any trouble; I took them to where the articles were.”

Persaud was then fined $15,000 or in default he is to spend three weeks in prison.