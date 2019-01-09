“Short Boss” attempted murder PI to commence soon

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the attempted murder charge against businessman, Abdul Imran Khan, who allegedly wounded a disabled man outside Palm Court last October will commence on January 24.

Khan, 31, of 11 Austin Street, Campbellville, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on October 28, last, at Main Street, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder; he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Romario Balget.

Yesterday when the matter was called before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Special Prosecutor, Latchmi Rahamat, told the court that investigations into the matter are complete. The final statement was also filled.

According to the Prosecution, the PI will be ready for commencement on the given date.

According to reports, on the day in question around 02:00 hrs, Balget went to the Palm Court night club on Main Street where he and his friends spent an hour.

It was reported that as Balget and his friends were about to leave the nightclub, Khan and some other men were standing at the gateway. As a result, Balget and his friends walked between Khan and his friends.

The court heard that Khan became annoyed and dealt Balget several punches to his head and face, causing him to sustain injuries.

Khan then allegedly continued to cuff and kick Balget, while Balget was lying on the ground in an unconscious state. He is then alleged to have picked up a bottle and slashed Balget across the right side of his face.

The injured man was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent two emergency surgeries for the injuries he received

At Khan’s first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, he was remanded to prison after the Chief Magistrate cited public safety.

However, his lawyer, Glenn Hanoman, went to the High Court and made an application before Justice Sandil Kissoon, who granted him bail in the sum of $700,000.