Man gets 14 years for killing son

An emotional Amarnauth Chand was handed a 14-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to unlawfully killing his son. Chand, 49, formerly of Lot 81 Narine Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before Justice Navindra Singh when the January Demerara assizes opened yesterday at the High Court in Georgetown.

Chand, who was initially indicted for murder, opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence manslaughter, admitting that on September 29, 2016, he unlawfully killed his son, 24-year-old Mahesh Chand.

The Court heard from State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs that on the day in question Amarnauth and his wife, Mahesh’s mom, were involved in a heated argument over $300. During that time, Mahesh intervened and gave his mother the money, to the annoyance of his father.

According to the Prosecutor, Amarnauth armed himself with a cutlass and dealt his son a chop to the chest which later resulted in his death at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

During his address to the court, Amarnauth accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed remorse. He expressed, “I am sorry for what happened between me and my son. It hurts that I have lost my son and had to part from my rest of children.”

Amarnauth who told the court that he has accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour was advised by Justice Singh to attend anger management classes if they become available to the prison. Attorney-at-Law Keoma Griffith made a plea in mitigation on behalf of Amarnauth.

The lawyer asked the court to consider that his client’s action were not deliberate but spontaneous. According to Griffith, his client has displayed genuine remorse and there is no evidence to support that he is a danger to society.

Though the prosecutor had no objections to the court tempering mercy, she asked that the court impose a sentence that would remind the public that these sorts of acts would not be tolerated.

In calculating a sentence for Amarnauth, Justice Singh commenced at a base of 25 years. From that he deducted eight years for the early guilty plea and another three years for expression of remorse, hence the 14-year jail term.