Jumbo Jet horseracing dates for 2019 released, Triple Crown is the highlight

Racing fans and turfites are in for a treat this year after the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee has disclosed their racing dates for 2019 and also has indicated that the Triple Crown horseracing championship, which was hampered by the weather last year, is set to be the major attraction this year.

Coordinator Junior ‘Jumbo Jet’ Mohammed disclosed that unfortunately only one leg of the scheduled three of the Triple Crown was held last year and would have been a disappointment for fans and the organising committee. However, they are hopeful of better conditions this year so one of the top racehorses locally will get the chance to be crowned Triple Crown champion.

He informed that the Triple Crown will be contested during the months of February and April of this year.

The dates set for the Triple are February 24th, March 24th and April 21st. Another key date is August 18th when the Guyana Cup event is staged at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast, Berbice. The other meet date set by the committee is November 2nd.

Mohammed informed that a provisional programme for the Triple Crown will be released by next week so horse owners can begin to whip their racehorses in shape for the opening stanza of the Triple Crown. Additional details will also be released on the event shortly.