Latest update January 9th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jumbo Jet horseracing dates for 2019 released, Triple Crown is the highlight

Jan 09, 2019 Sports 0

 

Racing fans and turfites are in for a treat this year after the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee has disclosed their racing dates for 2019 and also has indicated that the Triple Crown horseracing championship, which was hampered by the weather last year, is set to be the major attraction this year.

Junior Jumbo Jet Mohammed

Coordinator Junior ‘Jumbo Jet’ Mohammed disclosed that unfortunately only one leg of the scheduled three of the Triple Crown was held last year and would have been a disappointment for fans and the organising committee. However, they are hopeful of better conditions this year so one of the top racehorses locally will get the chance to be crowned Triple Crown champion.
He informed that the Triple Crown will be contested during the months of February and April of this year.
The dates set for the Triple are February 24th, March 24th and April 21st. Another key date is August 18th when the Guyana Cup event is staged at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast, Berbice. The other meet date set by the committee is November 2nd.
Mohammed informed that a provisional programme for the Triple Crown will be released by next week so horse owners can begin to whip their racehorses in shape for the opening stanza of the Triple Crown. Additional details will also be released on the event shortly.

More in this category

Sports

Petra Organisation: a front runner in youth football promotion

Petra Organisation: a front runner in youth football promotion

Jan 09, 2019

  Last year was a busy one for football Promotions Company; Petra Organisation, which has prioritised football development at the grassroots level through the vision of the company’s...
Read More
Badri Prasad Memorial T20-Wakenaam Venture half century, bowlers secure Sans Souci final berth with win against MP

Badri Prasad Memorial T20-Wakenaam Venture half...

Jan 09, 2019

Jumbo Jet horseracing dates for 2019 released, Triple Crown is the highlight

Jumbo Jet horseracing dates for 2019 released,...

Jan 09, 2019

‘This team has shown great character’ says Coach Crandon After beating full strength B’dos for 3rd successive win

‘This team has shown great character’ says...

Jan 09, 2019

Forde congratulates Den Amstel on GFF/Stag Super 16 Triumph Encouraged with support of fans throughout the competition

Forde congratulates Den Amstel on GFF/Stag Super...

Jan 09, 2019

Trophy Stall backs Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall backs Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Jan 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]