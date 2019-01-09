Irfaat trying to disqualify himself from parliament

De talk all over de place is how people use to ignore de constitution and sit down in parliament. Fuh years dem had people who born in Guyana then pick up demself and go overseas to live.

After a while some of dem use to be more farrin that de people who live in farrin. Dem use to develop de accent and de dress style and everything just to show de Guyanese people that dem come from farrin.

Things reach de stage wheh dem had to get de farrin passport. When things get hard in farrin dem come home. These are de people now tun politicians and sitting down in parliament.

De constitution seh if you swear to a farrin power you don’t have right to vote in de Guyana parliament. Nobody ain’t listen. In fact, more people join de bandwagon suh till anywhere you cast you eye is a Member of Parliament who got a farrin passport as well as a Guyana passport. Is nearly half of dem but people didn’t realize.

Is now, after a man vote and shack out de coalition government that people looking at all who gat Guyana passport and a farrin passport. Dem is de people who gat dual citizenship.

People check de law books and find out that dem could get jail because dem never tell anybody. Nuff of dem gun get disqualify.

But dem boys know a man who gun disqualify himself. Irfaat don’t have a farrin passport but he got size. It look like he was eating enough food to feed four people every day.

This was a boy who was slim and trim when Jagdeo mek him a Ministah. Money pass cross he hand and some stick. He now got more food that a hog and he getting more fat than a hog and round like a walrus.

This man gun disqualify himself from parliament fuh sheer size. Dem wouldn’t have a seat fuh him. Dem don’t have elevator to carry him from de ground floor to de parliament chamber.

Perhaps he planning to live like a Roman emperor who got people fetching him.

Talk half and watch how Irfaat digging he grave wid he teeth.