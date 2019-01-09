Inaccurate reporting on Supenaam waterfront project

In our Monday Edition, we carried a front page story headlined ‘Delay in speedboat waterfront project puts Supenaam residents in discomfort’.

The story is a far cry from the reality. It quoted a regional councilor as the source although the councilor was in no way related to the project.

A young reporter was asked to interview the contractor, the Regional Chairman and people closely related to the project for the story.

He failed to do this.

We unreservedly apologise to our readers, for falling below the high journalistic standards we stringently seek to uphold.

We will endeavour to provide an accurate of the waterfront project.