Latest update January 9th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inaccurate reporting on Supenaam waterfront project

Jan 09, 2019 News 0

 

In our Monday Edition, we carried a front page story headlined ‘Delay in speedboat waterfront project puts Supenaam residents in discomfort’.
The story is a far cry from the reality. It quoted a regional councilor as the source although the councilor was in no way related to the project.
A young reporter was asked to interview the contractor, the Regional Chairman and people closely related to the project for the story.
He failed to do this.
We unreservedly apologise to our readers, for falling below the high journalistic standards we stringently seek to uphold.
We will endeavour to provide an accurate of the waterfront project.

More in this category

Sports

Petra Organisation: a front runner in youth football promotion

Petra Organisation: a front runner in youth football promotion

Jan 09, 2019

  Last year was a busy one for football Promotions Company; Petra Organisation, which has prioritised football development at the grassroots level through the vision of the company’s...
Read More
Badri Prasad Memorial T20-Wakenaam Venture half century, bowlers secure Sans Souci final berth with win against MP

Badri Prasad Memorial T20-Wakenaam Venture half...

Jan 09, 2019

Jumbo Jet horseracing dates for 2019 released, Triple Crown is the highlight

Jumbo Jet horseracing dates for 2019 released,...

Jan 09, 2019

‘This team has shown great character’ says Coach Crandon After beating full strength B’dos for 3rd successive win

‘This team has shown great character’ says...

Jan 09, 2019

Forde congratulates Den Amstel on GFF/Stag Super 16 Triumph Encouraged with support of fans throughout the competition

Forde congratulates Den Amstel on GFF/Stag Super...

Jan 09, 2019

Trophy Stall backs Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall backs Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Jan 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]