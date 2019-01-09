Forde congratulates Den Amstel on GFF/Stag Super 16 Triumph Encouraged with support of fans throughout the competition

By Franklin Wilson

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has offered congratulations to the West Demerara based Den Amstel Football Club which won the just concluded GFF/Stag Super 16 knock-out championship defeating Buxton United on New Year’s night in the final at the Buxton Community Center Ground.

Den Amstel won the Two Million first prize after blanking Buxton 2-0. All the contesting teams and main sponsor, Ansa McAl through the Stag Beer brand came in for high praise from Forde.

“I would like to first and foremost thank the sponsors who continue to play a vital role in creating opportunities for our players to develop. The positive response from the fans throughout the tournament was a huge source of encouragement and I would like to say a special thank you to them all.”

The sixteen teams which participated were Riversview (Bartica FA), Essequibo Combined, Buxton Stars (East Demerara FA), Soesdyke Falcons (East Bank FA), Police, Santos (Georgetown FA), Eagles United (West Demerara FA), Guyana Defence Force, Fruta Conquerors, Western Tigers, Ann’s Grove, Victoria Kings, Milerock and Den Amstel (Elite League Teams).

The final night of action saw a huge crowd converging at the Buxton Ground which was once used for every Christmas Day fixture when the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation ran their year-end tournament, rain or shine.

That festive atmosphere was recreated on New Year’s night and despite the loss, the majority of fans being from the East Coast, enjoyed the action as the young Buxton side, with an average age of 21 fought all the way to the final whistle; even missing a penalty that would have evened the score at 1-1.

But it was not to be their night, Den Amstel warming their way to a maiden national championship under the guidance of their former goalkeeper turn Coach, O’Neil Heywood.

Forde recognised the efforts of Heywood who was part of the National Under-20 Team support Technical Staff at the Concacaf Championships in Florida, a few months ago.

“I would like to congratulate Den Amstel Football Club for their remarkable achievement. I am particularly impressed with Coach O’Neal Heywood’s incredible professional growth which is on display each time his chargers step into the field. All 16 teams entered the tournament with confidence with each player giving of their best each game. I’d also like to congratulate the players for producing highly competitive games, which produced excellent entertainment for our loyal fans. I can assure the public that this year’s tournament will be bigger and better.”

Guyana v Belize – Concacaf Nations League

March 23rd next would is shaping up to be the biggest day yet in the history of Guyana’s football. It will be Guyana’s final qualifying round match and its fourth in the 34-nation inaugural Concacaf championship.

Guyana, with six (6) points from two (2) wins and one (1) loss) to date is in 8th place in the points standings behind Curacao (9), Haiti (9), Canada (9), Cuba (9), Jamaica (9), Martinique (9) all with three wins apiece but separated by goal difference, Bermuda (6) just ahead of Guyana on goal difference +11 to +10, St. Kitts & Nevis (6) and Martinique (6) with +10 and +7, being the top ten (10) teams to date.

Earning a top 10 finish following the completion of the final round of qualifying matches would mean the Golden Jaguars qualifying for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup which would be a first in the nation’s history.

Nicaragua, Belize, French Guiana, El Salvador and Montserrat are all on six points each as well.

Forde offered a comment on Guyana’s prospects come March noting that a lot of work is going on behind the scenes. “This is the most important game in Guyana’s football history and there is no room for error. Qualifying for the Gold Cup will open up massive opportunities for our National Team programme which effectively kicks starts the 2026 domino effect.

The GFF has set itself many ambitious goals for our flagship product (The Golden Jaguars) which required the employment of unique strategies. I am very confident that we will achieve these goals and lift the football profile of the nation.”

Fan support Forde has agreed would be vital to help propel the Golden Jaguars to another date in history.

“We will need the 12th man on March 23rd, 2019 to carry us through what is expected to be a breath taking 90 minutes of football. We can do this.”