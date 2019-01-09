Diamond, Uitvlugt, Sheet Anchor water treatment plants for November completion

Hundreds of residents residing in Sheet Anchor, East Coast Berbice, Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara will benefit from improved access to potable water supply, with the completion of three new Water Treatment Plants by November this year.

Managing Director of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, explained, during a recent year-end press conference, that major works have advanced the projects which are on schedule for a November 2019 completion date.

The new water treatment plant being constructed at Uitvlugt will serve residents from Cornelia Ida to De Kinderen, supplying 10M litres of treated water per day once completed.

Diamond’s new water treatment plant will service some 23,266 people from Herstelling to Great Diamond with 12M litres of treated water per day.

The water treatment plants are components of a larger project for which a more than $6B (US$31.6M) loan was signed in 2014 by the Government of Guyana (GOG) and the IDB, for a Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme.

The four components of the overall project are the construction of new water treatment plants at Sheet Anchor, Diamond and Uitvlugt and rehabilitation and expansion of the Shelter Belt water treatment plant; reducing non-revenue water losses through metering and establishment of district meter zones in the programme areas; institutional strengthening of GWI and conversion of existing pit latrines to septic tanks for 1,000 beneficiaries.