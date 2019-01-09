Latest update January 9th, 2019 12:58 AM

Civil society bodies meet on current political situation

A broad-based body of civil society organizations yesterday met to talk about their deep concerns over the current political situation.
“The meeting recognised that President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will be meeting tomorrow. It welcomed their expressed commitment to working together for the benefit of all of Guyana,” a statement said afterwards.
The meeting noted that Article 13 of the Constitution of Guyana establishes the Government as “an inclusive democracy…for the participation of citizens and their organisations in the management and decision making process of the State” and asks that their voices be heard accordingly.
In attendance were: Transparency Institute of Guyana; Guyana Trades Union Congress; Guyana Public Service Union; Federation of Independent Trades Unions of Guyana; RISE Guyana; Guyana Bar Association; Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana
Citizens’ Initiative; Guyana Agricultural Workers Union; Red Thread; Roman Catholic Church; Aircraft Owners Association of Guyana; Private Sector Commission

