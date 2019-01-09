Bush Lot double murder/robbery… Relatives of wanted man say “he is innocent”.

The police in Berbice who released pictures of two men wanted in connection with the murder of the Samaroo brothers from Bush Lot Village, Berbice, appear to have made a huge blunder. The picture they released and labeled as Yujendra Jeenarine, 28, is in fact Romeo Jeenarine, called “Romie”, 18.

Yujendra, in actuality, is among the two that were arrested last Thursday for questioning in relation to the shooting. It is unclear how the police mixed up the names and published the name of an individual who has been in custody for the past five days.

The relatives of the boys are furious and disappointed in the police.

The uncle of the Yujendra and Romeo, Daniel Locknauth, questioned how the police could release images of people without doing a proper investigation.

“We are calling on the police and the government to arrest the right people and give both parties justice. They should have done a full investigation first before they release photos. Now they damage my nephews image.”

Loknauth added that he believes that his other nephew who is in police custody, should have been released already. “My nephew has been incarcerated for 144 hours now and he has not passed through court as yet and none charges have been filed against him”.

He stated that his nephew, Yujendra Jeenarine, was arrested Thursday morning, four days after the incident. They got a chance to see him while he was incarcerated but to get to him was “a frustrating run around”.

They visited the Whim Police Station and were told by the police that he was being kept at the Sister’s Police Station lock-ups. When they showed up there they learnt from the police that he was at the Reliance Police Station Lock-ups.

“The Thursday night is when they beat him and take him to Sisters without no medical or anything so we had to go there. We told them that we were waiting on them to take him to the hospital. They took him to the hospital on Saturday.

“(Monday) he got weak and fell unconscious and burst his head at Sisters and they told us that they were gonna call the police and take him back to the hospital (yesterday).

“(Yujendra) told us when we saw him yesterday that they put salt in his mouth, plastic bag over his head, duck him in the water and punch him in his belly. This guy has a tube in his side; his lungs was punctured. He was in a fight at the race course in 2015 and got 17 stabs.

“One of the wounds was severe so they had to put a tube in his side so the punch that they punch him now, he keep complaining that he feeling pain. The police were informed of his condition when they took him from the yard,” Locknauth added.

All of this was relayed to him by his nephew when they eventually got the chance to see him. He also disclosed that Yujendra told him that he was forced to place his thumbprint on a piece of paper. “My nephew cannot read and write and he told me that dem bring the paper to he and tell he put he thumbprint but because he refuse dem hold he down and press he thumb on the paper.

“Don’t you see these police trying to carry down innocent people for things like this? It is very unfair!” When asked about Yujendra’s whereabouts the night of the killing Locknauth stated, “He was at home here with his wife, sister and parents”.

This was confirmed by his wife and mother.

Locknauth told Kaieteur News that they have since retained the services of Attorney’s Chandra Sohan and Charlyne Artiga. Their intention is to turn Romeo Jeenarine over to the police when the other brother is released.

The mother of wanted man, Romeo Jeenarine and her other detained son,Yujendra Jeenarine, she explained that the Samaroo brothers are related to them. She denounced claims that her sons who are cattle and vegetable farmers are guilty of the crime committed.

“I am really frustrated. (The Samaroo brother’s) when dem want something is me house dem does come. Me son “Romie” does go in me fridge and give dem wha dem want. Me son dem don’t short of nothing; anything dem want dem does get.

“Yes, dem does drink but they would never be involved in these type of things”, Debbie Balgobin, said.

She told reporters that her son for whom the police have issued a wanted bulletin, was consuming alcohol with the Samaroo brothers, the foreigner and another brother called “Sono-boy” the said night at the house.

She revealed that after the incident occurred she went over to the house the next day to offer her condolences and while engaging with the mother of the Samaroo brothers, Irene Samaroo, she was told by her that “Romie binna drink with dem bai and Sono-bai leff fuh go buy beer at the shop.

“Tully” tell “Romie” fuh go behind “Sono-bai” before he thief he money and na worry buy beer”.

Romeo “Romie” Jeenarine reportedly met Dipnarine “Sono-bai” Samaroo at the shop on the Bush Lot Public Road, a 20-minute walk to the shop and back to the house. A check with the shop (a supermarket) whether the two were there to purchase beers, was confirmed by two staff.

They stated that the two men visited the shop around 19:00 hrs on December 31, 2018 and took about 15 minutes, “because it tek some time for dem to get sell”, the cashier said.

They subsequently left and walked back to the house. Surveillance footage would have also captured the men entering and exiting the shop. However the police have not visited the shop and questioned anyone as yet.

Harricharran “Davo” Samaroo and Premacharran “Tully” Samaroo were shot and killed at their mother’s home at Bush Lot Village on December 31, 2018, allegedly by three armed and masked men. They were laid to rest yesterday.