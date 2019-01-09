Bisram’s mother, co-accused to lead defence in alleged cop-bribing

Sharmilla Inderjali, the mother of US-based businessman and fugitive, Marcus Bisram, and Maryanna Lionel, co-accused, are charged with offering detective $4M cash for him to suppress evidence against Bisram, whose name was mentioned in a joint murder charge.

The women were each called upon, yesterday, to lead a defence as their trial continues before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Inderjali, 45, who resides at Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Lionel, 25, sister of one of the accused charged with Faiyaz Narinedatt killing, are currently out on a total of $3M bail.

It is alleged that the women, during November 2016, allegedly offered a detective at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, $4M cash for him to suppress evidence against Bisram.

The women are being represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.

Magistrate Daly told the court that after careful revision of the evidence she was left with no other option but to rule that sufficient evidence was made out against the women, and the court will call upon each of them to lead a defence. They will commence doing so on January 30.

It is alleged that between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016 at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Bisram of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice, and the United States of America; Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice, murdered Narinedatt.

And Bisram procured Dickie; Motie; Datt; Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt.

The men have since been committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.

The Magistrate overruled the no-case submission by the defence counsel and the evidence was determined to be convincing enough to send the matter to the high court before a judge and jury.

According to reports, on the day of the killing Bisram had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended.

At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. Bisram allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him. It was reported that Narine slapped Bisram and pushed him away.

It was then that the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt.

It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they would not be caught. Kaieteur News understands that several men beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises.

He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain. The men then reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped the body and drove over it with a car to make it appear like a road accident.

Bisram is currently facing extradition proceeding overseas. Recently, a New York judge hearing the habeas corpus action into the extradition of murder suspect, Bisram, ordered lawyers from both sides to provide key documents.

It is an indication that this is the last phase of the proceedings before Judge Kiyo Matsumoto refers the matter to the US Secretary of State for a final decision.

The court ruled that Bisram was extraditable but his lawyers filed a ditch habeas corpus action late last year.

The Government of Guyana had requested Bisram, who lives in New York, to be extradited.