Bagotstown’s home probably most accident prone one in Guyana

For seventh time in as many years, a Bagotstown homeowner is preparing to fix his property after a Toyota Rav 4 ended up in his yard.

It has not been the first time that the East Bank Demerara home has been damaged because of a vehicle losing control.

According to Faizal Razack, who lives there with his teen daughter and wife, about 01:00hrs yesterday, he awoke to a loud noise and on investigation, saw that a vehicle was in his yard. It had crashed through the fence, into the gate. His SUV’s bumper was damaged.

The front shed was hanging loose as the post had been smashed in.

According to Razack, it is the seventh time in as many years that vehicles have been crashing into his property.

He believes that vehicles are taking the turn from Eccles to Bagotstown too fast and would hit the median before veering off into his property.

In this case, there were injuries to about four or five occupants of the RAV 4 which was badly damaged.

The family has since committed to repairing the property.

In August 2011, a car flew off the road and spectacularly landed sideways in the upper flat living room area, leaving the homeowner and other dumbfounded.

The driver of the motorcar, PJJ 6704, was heading south along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which ploughed through a fence across the road, rode up a small mound and flew through the air into the upper living room of the premises.

That accident occurred also in the morning hours, around 04:45hrs.

Since then, there have been another one in 2016 and one last year too at the home which seems to attract the accidents.