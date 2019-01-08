Ventures Indoor tournament Supernova fall to TTDF in semifinal

Guyana’s indoor developmental hockey team, Supernova, lost their semifinal to the Trinidad & Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), in heart-breaking fashion, on Sunday morning at the Ventures

Indoor tournament in the Twin Island Republic. An even first half saw Shomere Garnett putting Supernova into the lead in the 7th minute before Marcus James tied the game in 14th minute.

The depth of the Guyanese bench began to show in the second half as the TTDF struggled to keep up with the pace of the game, Warren Williams scored in the 21st minute to give his side the narrow lead before a diving goal by Shomere Garnett was disallowed.

In the final two minutes TTDF pulled their goalkeeper and added an extra outfield player. This tactic worked to perfection when Shane Leggerton scored in the final minute and Nicholas Wren converted a penalty corner with no time left on the clock to give the defence men the 3-2 win.

In the third place match against Paragon it was Garnett again putting his side up early before T&T National captain Akim Toussaint responded one minute later by

converting a penalty corner. Toussaint would convert two more penalty corners to take his side into halftime up 3-1. The Guyanese started the second half strong with Meshach Sargeant scoring a penalty stroke, but the tournament’s top goal scorer Toussaint responded immediately with his 23rd strike of the tournament. Left back Kareem McKenzie kept the Guyanese hopes alive with a phenomenal overlapping run to finish with a reverse flick from the narrowest of angles, but Kelon Skerrit put the game to bed in the 28th minute with Paragon’s 5th strike.

In his assessment of the final day, national coach Robert Fernandes noted that, “Although it was disappointing to lose in the fashion that we did in the semifinal, it’s important to keep things in perspective, eleven of these players are 19 or under playing against Trinidad’s best senior club sides. The TTDF team is loaded with current and former national players and for these boys to be that competitive against such a strong team is way beyond our pre-tour expectations. I’m really proud of their performance to date, we’re learning with every match and we get to do it all over again in four days (this Thursday) time when the UWI tournament starts.”

The tour of T&T is part of Guyana’s Indoor development team’s preparation for the 2020 Pan American under-21 championships.