Two wanted in relation to murder of Bush Lot brothers

The Guyana Police Force has issued bulletins for two men, who are wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of the Samaroo brothers of Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Wanted are 28-year-old Yujendra Jeenarine, of Lot 439 Bush Lot Village and Kelvin Shivgobin, 32, of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice.

The police are urging persons with any information on the suspects and their whereabouts to contact numbers 664-0181, 623-3012, 648-2323, 333-3876,333-2485, 333-5564, 333-2151-3, 911 or the nearest police station.

Persons have the option of sending messages via whatsapp/sms or calling. The information provided to the police will be treated as confidential.

A press release was issued by the force’s Public Relations department after the media in Berbice contacted the Crime Chief, Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Alves, on the escalating crime rate in the county and the poor success rate with cracking major cases.

These include the Bushlot double murder/robbery, the Angoy’s Avenue murder where a young man was stabbed to death by a fellow villager who is still on the run. In addition, the robbery at Angoy’s Avenue where a mother and daughter were shot and injured, the Number 19 robbery where a pregnant woman, the proprietor and two others were beaten. The John’s, Port Mourant robbery where a woman was forced into early labour after bandits invaded the guest house in which they reside; the Black Bush Polder robbery where the victims were arrested, and several other robberies throughout the region.

Alves related that a meeting was held with himself, the Commander of ‘B’ Division Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine, together with the Commissioner Leslie James, Deputy Commissioners Maxine Graham, Nigel Hoppie, Officer in charge of crime in Berbice, Chabinauth Singh, Deputy Commander Wayne DeHearte and Number 2 sub-division head Bhudnarine Persaud yesterday morning.

The Crime Chief explained via telephone that the crime rate in Berbice has been a growing concern for the force’s administration, hence, the meeting was held in an effort to discuss strategies to mitigate against the crimes in the ancient county. He stated that for the double murder where brothers Harricharran and Premcharran Samaroo were shot and killed after three armed men invaded their mother’s home at Bushlot Village, police are seeking the aforementioned two persons of interest for that murder.

“We had a meeting this (yesterday) morning to address the issue of crimes in Berbice and based on our discussion and the intervention, for the double murder. I was in contact with the officer in charge of crime there in Berbice, and there are some persons of interest who we are looking for; at least two persons of interest to give us a breakthrough in that murder. We looked at the issues, and it is of concern to the force’s administration, and we also advised for some intervention to mitigate against the issue”, Alves noted.

Meanwhile, in a comment provided by the Commander of the division after the meeting with his seniors in Georgetown, he was asked if there was any “headway” in the double murder at Bushlot. He stated, “the same headway that we have been using all the time, that is what we are working on. There is nothing new that we are working on”. He was also questioned about the robberies at Clifton and John’s Port Mourant, and he disclosed that, “we arrested two persons for questioning, not suspects but they were arrested on Saturday”. However, as against what Langevine would have told the media via telephone, the OC of crime Chabinauth Singh said that, “one is in custody for both robberies, not two”.

It should also be noted that the Commander is yet to pay a visit to the family of the Samaroo brothers. In the past, previous Commanders would visit with their team and members of the Cops and Faith to provide comfort and support to the grieving families. It was also a chance for the Divisional Commanders to have one on one time with persons suffering from the loss, where information is shared to help with the matter.

On 31st December 2018, Harricharran “Davo” Samaroo and his brother Premcharran “Tully” Samaroo succumbed to gunshot wounds after three men, masked and armed with guns stormed the home of Irene Samaroo, the mother of the two men. They were all gathered for a traditional family retreat to ring in the New Year. However, just hours before the clock struck midnight, Premcharran was confronted by one of the armed men and shot to the face while his brother Harricharran was mercilessly beaten and also shot. He later succumbed at the New Amsterdam Hospital. Over US$400 was taken together with $75,000 Guyana currency.