Thieves cart off $1M in meat from Mon Repos butchery

The proprietor of Bibi’s Halaal butchery, which is located at Lot 11 Mon Repos North Public Road, has estimated her losses to be over one million dollars, after a break-in at her butchery over the weekend.

Fifty-six year-old Bibi Rohoman stated that this was the third time that thieves had broken into her business entity in the past three weeks.

“For the first two weeks I was in hospital because I had to do a surgery on my foot. They break in and carry away so much of my sheep, ducks and turkeys; some I haven’t even finished paying the farm for. Now they come back and gone with more animals, plus some clothing.”

According to the victim, who lives with a worker and her sister, they secured the business, which is just in front of the house they reside in – and retired for the night around 21:30 hrs Saturday.

“After we went to bed, sometime late in the night or early the morning we heard noises coming from the butchery, but we didn’t try to investigate ‘cause is j

ust women in the house and I’m scared for my life, because they break in before and beat us up.”

“When we get up in the morning, the whole place was full with blood leading up to and over the gate. They killed the animals and dragged them over the gate,” Rohoman recounted.

The businesswoman said that the matter was reported to the police; however, she feels that nothing would come out of the matter, as she was robbed before and the cases slowly faded away.

“Before the past three weeks, the place was broken into like every other month. Every time we report it, no one gets arrested. The police keep saying that no one saw anything, therefore the case gets dropped. I just want dem get these people, because I am so fed up and fearful for my life. I am a diabetic person and this is stressing me out.”